Adobe Elements software hits Amazon all-time lows from $60: Photoshop, more

Black Friday pricing is now live at Amazon for the latest version of Adobe Elements software for Mac and PC. You can grab Photoshop Elements 2020 for $59.99 and the same pricing is available on Premiere Elements. Bundle both together at $89.99. You’d typically pay $100 for each suite or $150 for the bundle together. This is a new Amazon all-time low on the individual software at Amazon. Adobe Elements offers a scaled-down version of Creative Cloud with many of the same features for much less. This software suite can edit both photos and videos, making it a great entry point for beginners. Ships with 73 step-by-step guides to help you jump start your editing career. Adobe software is generally well-rated overall at Amazon.

Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 2019 features:

Auto-generated photo and video slideshows and collages are created just for you and delivered upon launch.

Easily make movies in the redesigned Quick Edit mode which offers a simplified Sceneline.

Share memes, animated GIFs, printed keepsakes, and full-length movies.

Get step-by-step help with 73 Guided Edits.

