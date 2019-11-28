Save 33% on Office Home and Student 2019 while it’s $100 at Microsoft

Microsoft is offering Office Home and Student 2019 for $99.99 as a digital download. For comparison, it has a list price of $150 and Amazon is currently charging $133. This is a full license to Office Home and Student and it won’t expire in a year like Office 365 does. It includes classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you don’t mind the online tie of Office 365, you can save some cash by opting for a 1-year subscription at $70. With this, you’ll only have a single year of Office whereas the above purchase gives you no time limit. Plus, Office 365 requires you to stay connected to the Internet to work. However, you’ll get access to more apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. And there’s a 1TB OneDrive subscription included, but with no offline access and only one year of service, it might not be a good fit for you.

Office Home and Student features:

One-time purchase for 1 device, PC or Mac

System Requirements: Windows 10 or macOS

Classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint; plus, additional OneNote features (features vary, visit aka.ms/onenote-office2019-faq)

Microsoft support included for 60 days at no extra cost

Licensed for home use

