Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas Black Friday, Ray-Ban, Ralph Lauren, more

Activewear |
- Lacoste’s Black Friday Event cuts 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- PUMA kicks off its Black Friday Deals with 30% off sitewide: Shoes, outerwear, more
- adidas offers up to 50% off Ultraboosts, more during its Black Friday Event
- Foot Locker takes 20% off no minimum + free shipping with code THANKS20
- Reebok takes 50% off apparel and accessories with code AP50
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ray-Ban’s Black Friday Sale cuts up to 50% off popular sunglasses
- Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale takes up to 50% off UGG, Cole Haan, more + free shipping
- Banana Republic takes 50% off regular priced items during its Black Friday Sale
- Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Event offers 40% off orders of $125+
- GAP’s Black Friday Event is bigger than ever! Score 60% off everything sitewide
Home Goods and more |
- Ryobi Black Friday tool sale at Home Depot takes up to 40% off, more
- Gift the Chemical Guys Microfiber Wash Mitt for $4 Prime shipped (40% off)
- Pier One’s Black Friday Event updates your home with 25% off sitewide
- OXO’s Steel Conical Burr Grinder drops to $64 (Reg. $100) + more coffee deals
- Score a Black Friday deal on this Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush at $30
