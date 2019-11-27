Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart LED Bulb for $34.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $50, today’s price drop saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $1.50, and is the lowest offer we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019. These Philips Hue bulbs sport full multicolor light recreation, allowing you to set the mood with one of the over 16 million shades it is said to support. It’s also dimmable as well, and can reproduce a a variety of other hues from soft whites to warm oranges. Philips Hue is one of our favorite smart home lighting systems, as the bulbs justify their price tags with unmatched color accuracy, HomeKit support, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 3,800 customers. Head below for more details.

Want to bring home the multicolor Siri control without needing to pair with an extra hub? LIFX’s Mini 800-Lumen LED Light Bulb will get the job done for $30 instead. It offers a standalone design while still being able to fill your room with color. Check out additional LIFX deals right here.

Today’s lead Philip Hue deal is just one of the many anticipated offers we’re expecting to see on the popular lighting system. For more of the best Black Friday smart home deals, check out our guide. Or to see which discounts are already available, swing by our roundup for smart locks, lights, and more.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulb features:

Set a beautiful mood with this Philips hue white and color ambiance bulb that works with your existing hue system. The soft flattering colors set a tone, and you can sync your lights depending on your activities through the corresponding app. This Philips hue white and color ambiance bulb offers 16 million choices in both warm and cool for versatility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!