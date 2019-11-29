Rubbermaid food storage sets from $13 for today only at Amazon (Up to 53% off)

- Nov. 29th 2019 11:41 am ET

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 53% off food prep and storage products from both Rubbermaid and Foodsaver. As always, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can now grab the 21-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Food Storage Container Set for $12.99. Down from the regular $20 price tag, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon low. Not to be confused with the 12-piece set (listed as a 21) for $10 at Walmart. Perfect for lunches and leftovers, this set includes 21 containers with select pieces carrying vented lids that are ideal for the microwave. Made of BPA-free plastic, these containers are also top-rack dishwasher and freezer-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More Black Friday food storage deals below.

Black Friday Food Storage Deals:

When it comes to home goods deals, just about everything is on sale for Black Friday. Blenders, dog cameras, tools, SodaStream machines, coffee makers and much more can all be found right here and in our Black Friday deals hub. Here is your annual simplehuman Black Friday sale, Instant Pot cookers from $49, Anova sous-vide machines from $79 and much more.

Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Food Storage:

  • Plastic food storage containers feature Easy Find Lids that nest together and snap on to container bases as well as same size lids, so cabinets stay organized; 3, 5, and 7 cup containers have vented lids for splatter resistant microwaving
  • Great for back to school, meal prep, lunch, leftovers, and more
  • Thick, durable container walls for everyday use
  • BPA free, microwave safe with vent open, and top rack dishwasher safe
  • Set of 21 includes five 0.5 cup, six 1.25 cup, six 2 cup, two 3 cup, one 5 cup, and one 7 cup containers with lids, for a total of 42 pieces

