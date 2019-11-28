simplehuman Black Friday sale: 58L Dual Trash Can $160, Dish Rack $64, more

Amazon is offering the simplehuman 58-liter Stainless Steel Trash Can for $159.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This trash can sets itself apart not only because of its looks, but also its dual-compartment design. This makes it simple to keep recyclables separate from trash while at home. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find even more simplehuman products on sale and be sure to clip any on-page coupons to lock in the best savings.

More simplehuman products on sale:

While it’s not quite as polished as simplehuman products are, Amazon’s in-house Stainless Steel Trash Can is $49 and manages to pull off the high-end look quite well. This specific model sports a 30-liter capacity, making it suitable for a kitchen, home office, and more.

simplehuman 58-liter Stainless Steel Trash Can features:

Code H Custom Fit Liners – Enhance your trash experience with extra-strong and durable trash bags that Fit this can perfectly for a cleaner trash experience

Keep Liners Where You Need Them – Innovative liner pocket dispenses liners one by one from inside the can for a faster liner change

