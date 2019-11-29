Vitamix 5200 Blender hits Amazon low for Black Friday, now $260 (Reg. $400)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade with a 64-Oz. Container for $259.95 shipped. Regularly $400 or more, today’s deals is a new Amazon all-time low on this model and is the best price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have ever tracked outside of refurbished offers. If you take your blending and meal prep seriously, this is the deal for you. Alongside the included 7-year warranty, this thing can crush anything you throw at it. This model includes a 64-Oz. container, variable speed control and is so powerful you can even cook soup in it. Rated 4+ stars. More details and blender deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Black Friday Blender Deals:

Check out our Home Goods Guide and Black Friday deals hub for the rest of this year’s best deals and be sure to swing by our roundup of all the most notable Instant Pot cooker Black Friday price drops.

Vitamix 5200 Blender:

Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control

Large Batches: The size and shape of the self-cleaning 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches. Design Feature : Radial cooling fan and thermal protection system

Hot Soup: The blades in the Vitamix container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!