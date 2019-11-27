Prepare holiday meals with ease: Ninja Express Food Chopper now $16 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Express Food Chopper (NJ110GR) for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $25, it is now on sale for $22 at Best Buy and goes for $20 at Target. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon in over a year as well. The 200-watt chopper makes for quick and easy meal preparation without having to get the big blender out (and clean it up after). It can mince, chop, grind and blend various ingredients making it great for garlic, onion, bacon, nuts, chocolate, and much more. It has a 16-ounce capacity which is more than enough room for making dressings, sauces and spreads this holiday season. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Outside of models with less than stellar reviews, today’s offer is one of the most affordable and compact electric food choppers out there. However, the Proctor Silex Mini 1.5-cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper is now down to just over $11 Prime shipped for Black Friday at Amazon. While it doesn’t feature that attractive form-factor found on today’s lead deal, it will provide similar results for a few bucks less and carries solid reviews from over ,1,300 customers.

Looking for something to whip up your smoothies instead? Walmart is still offering the Magic Bullet 7-Piece Blender for just under $20 or about 30% off the going rate. While we are talking kitchen Black Friday deals, we have already seen our fair share of multi-cooker and sous-vide offers for the holidays. You’ll find cookers from Crock-Pot and Instant Pot right here and all of this year’s Anova sous-vide offers here. Our Black Friday deals hub and Home Goods Guide are the best places to find the rest of 2019’s most notable deals for around the house.

Ninja Express Food Chopper (NJ110GR):

200 Watt Power Pod

Effortlessly mince, chop, grind and blend a variety of ingredients for easy meal preparation or final touches

Perfect for garlic, onion, zest, spices, herbs, cheese, bacon crumbles, nut chopping, chocolate, dressings, sauces and spreads

Capacity: 16 ounces

