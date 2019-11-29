A $30 discount brings Wacom’s Intuos Drawing Tablet to an Amazon low at $50

Amazon offers the Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet for $49.95 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 37%, marks a new 2019 low, and matches the best price we’ve seen to date. Wacom’s tablet amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art. It delivers a 6 x 3.7-inch drawing space and the included stylus offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for adding finer details to your work. This option is perfect for those who are just getting started with animation or graphic design. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 515 digital artists and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

While today’s lead deal does include some bundled software, right now you can save 30% on a year of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography, which will help put your new tablet to use editing photos. Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon.

If you’re in search of another way to hone your digital art skills, Apple’s iPad Pro is down to all-time low prices from $650 in both sizes.

Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet features:

A graphics tablet designed entirely around your passion, the Wacom Intuos gives you all the tools you need to enhance your creativity. The first thing you’ll experience when using Wacom Intuos is how natural it feels. The 4k pressure-sensitive pen, designed to suit both left- and right-handed users, has an ergonomic design for ease-of-use and comfort. Whether you love to draw manga art, paint digital watercolors or retouch your photos, download free creative software to suit your style.

