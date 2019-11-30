Amazon 1-day STEAM toy sale from under $4: Coding robots, 3D puzzles, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off STEAM toys and play sets from Learning Resources. As always, free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25 and we are seeing solid reviews on just about every product. From coding robots and mechanical learning machines to 3D geography puzzle globes, there is a wide selection of STEAM toys to bolster early development and curiosity among the youngsters today. Starting from under $4, you’ll find a collection of our top picks from the sale down below the fold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you’re looking for some more advanced options, here is our roundup of five favorite coding kits from Sphero, Kano and more. Speaking of which, heres our hands-on review for the Sphero RVR and a look at Sony’s new STEAM KOOV Trial Kit. We are also still tracking huge deals on LEGO building kits right here and here.

Artie 3000 Coding Robot:

THE CREATIVE WAY TO LEARN CODING: Artie 3000 is the coding robot for kids where you design the code, and Artie 3000 draws the lines! With preprogrammed designs, beginners can start coding right away

STEAM & STEM POWERED FUN! Artie 3000 was created for beginner to advanced coders. Artie features easy setup where kids can code using Drag & Drop, Remote Control, Point & Click, Blockly, Snap!, Python and JavaScript.

WHAT’S INCLUDED? Artie 3000 robot, 4 washable markers, quick start guide, and activity cards. Artie also has pre-coded designs and advanced coding apps for kids to grow with. Requires 4 AA batteries, not included

