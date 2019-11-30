Amazon 1-day STEAM toy sale from under $4: Coding robots, 3D puzzles, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off STEAM toys and play sets from Learning Resources. As always, free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25 and we are seeing solid reviews on just about every product. From coding robots and mechanical learning machines to 3D geography puzzle globes, there is a wide selection of STEAM toys to bolster early development and curiosity among the youngsters today. Starting from under $4, you’ll find a collection of our top picks from the sale down below the fold.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Artie 3000 Coding Robot $41.50 (Reg. $63)
- Geosafari Jr. Kidnoculars $7 (Reg. $11+)
- GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope $22.50 (Reg. $32)
- Puzzle Globe 3D Geography $18 (Reg. $28)
- Design & Drill Robot $8 (Reg. $13)
- Gears! Machines in Motion $25 (Reg. $36)
- And many more…
If you’re looking for some more advanced options, here is our roundup of five favorite coding kits from Sphero, Kano and more. Speaking of which, heres our hands-on review for the Sphero RVR and a look at Sony’s new STEAM KOOV Trial Kit. We are also still tracking huge deals on LEGO building kits right here and here.
Artie 3000 Coding Robot:
- THE CREATIVE WAY TO LEARN CODING: Artie 3000 is the coding robot for kids where you design the code, and Artie 3000 draws the lines! With preprogrammed designs, beginners can start coding right away
- STEAM & STEM POWERED FUN! Artie 3000 was created for beginner to advanced coders. Artie features easy setup where kids can code using Drag & Drop, Remote Control, Point & Click, Blockly, Snap!, Python and JavaScript.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED? Artie 3000 robot, 4 washable markers, quick start guide, and activity cards. Artie also has pre-coded designs and advanced coding apps for kids to grow with. Requires 4 AA batteries, not included
