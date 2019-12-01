Cole Haan’s Cyber Monday Sale starts now! Save up to 60% off sitewide + extra 10% off

Cole Haan Cyber Monday Sale starts now with up to 60% off sitwide and an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code CYBER at checkout. Stock up on dress shoes, boots, sneakers, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the ZEROGRAND Hiker Boots are a standout from this sale. These boots are on sale for $110, and originally were priced at $300. With winter weather on the horizon, these boots are a perfect option. This style is water-resistant and it has a cushioned insole to promote comfort. You can find them in four color options and are rated 4.7/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!