We are now tracking a number of Cyber Monday home recording deals. One standout is the IK Multimedia iRig Micro Amp for $99.99 shipped at Amazon. Also matched at B&H for Cyber Monday. Regularly $150, it has started to slide down in price over the past several months but is now at a new all-time low. Perfect for guitar players on-the-go, this mini amp packs loads of built-in effects and is small enough to fit in your backpack. Better yet, it can double as an audio interface for Mac and iOS devices. Learn more in our hands-on review. It carries a 4+ star rating. Head below for more of the best Cyber Monday home recording deals.
Cyber Monday Home Recording Deals:
Guitars and More:
- 3-Pack Ernie Ball Guitar Strings $10 (Reg. $14+)
- Gretsch G5622T Electric Guitar $449 (Reg. $900)
- Yamaha F335 Acoustic Guitar $130 (Reg. $160)
- Guitar and ukulele accessories from $5
Microphones:
- Blue Yeti Nano USB $70 (Reg. $100)
- Samson Go Mic Lavalier Wireless System $150 (Reg. $200)
- For iPhone/Smartphones, Cameras, more
- Shure SM58-LC Microphone $89 (Reg. $99)
- Shure SM57-LC Microphone $89 (Reg. $99)
- Seiren Elite USB Gaming Mic: $170 (Reg. $200)
- Blue Yeti + AC Origins bundles from $95 (Reg. $140)
- Amazon Cyber Monday music/recording deals…
MIDI Keyboard Controllers:
- IK iRig Keys 37 $70 (Reg. $100+)
- ROLI Seaboard Block $245 (Reg. $350)
- Novation Launchkey 61 MIDI Controller $210 (Reg. $250)
- Novation Launchkey 49 MIDI Controller $170 (Reg. $120)
- Alesis Vmini 25-Key Portable Keyboard Controller $49 (Reg. $79+)
- Akai LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard $49 (Reg. $52+)
- Roland GO:PIANO88 with Bluetooth Speakers $300 ($100 off)
Synthesizers & More:
- IK UNO Synth $130 (Reg. $190+)
- IK UNO Drum Machine $170 (Reg. $250)
- Roland DJ-808 Serato DJ Controller $1,000 (Reg. $1,500)
- Roland AIRA Rhythm Performer (TR-8S) $550 (Reg. $750)
- Roland Boutique SH-01A Synthesizer Module $300 ($90 off)
- Roland JUNO-DS Series 76-Key Synthesizer $700 ($200 off)
- Moog Grandmother Semi-Modular $799 (Reg. $899)
- Moog Mother-32 Semi Modular $499 (Reg. $599)
- Moog DFAM SEmi-Modular $499 (Reg. $599)
- Roland Rubix22 USB Audio Interface $125 (Reg. $150)
Monitors/Speakers:
- IK iLoud 3-inch Micro Monitors (pair) $200 (Reg. $300)
- IK iLoud MTM 5-inch Studio Monitor $270 (Reg. $350)
- Matched at Sweetwater
- ELAC UB5 or B5.2 Speakers from $174 (Up to 40% off)
IK Multimedia iRig Micro Amp:
- Compact battery-powered guitar amp with integrated audio interface
- Connects to iPhone, iPad and Mac/PC for recording or practice
- 15W RMS w/ 3 analog channels: clean, drive and Lead
- Unlocks 10 Amps and 26 stomps in amplitude cs for iOS
- Works with all your favorite practice and recording apps
