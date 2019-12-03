Today’s Best Game Deals: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 $40, MediEvil $20, more

- Dec. 3rd 2019 11:07 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 in digital form. Best Buy also has it on sale for $2 more. This particular game was mostly exempt from the deep doorbuster offers last week and is now matching the most readily available holiday prices we tracked. With over 80 hours of gameplay, this is an impressive experience all JRPG fans should own. Down below you’ll find some lingering holiday offers still live including Monster Hunter: World, Death Stranding, MediEvil, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Castlevania Collection and more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s best game deals:

Sony launches gigantic holiday PSN sale with hundreds of games up to 67% off

Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale is now live at up to 50% off

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard