Today’s Best Game Deals: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 $40, MediEvil $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 in digital form. Best Buy also has it on sale for $2 more. This particular game was mostly exempt from the deep doorbuster offers last week and is now matching the most readily available holiday prices we tracked. With over 80 hours of gameplay, this is an impressive experience all JRPG fans should own. Down below you’ll find some lingering holiday offers still live including Monster Hunter: World, Death Stranding, MediEvil, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Castlevania Collection and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Ducktales: Remastered $3.75 (Reg. $15)
- Sonic Mania Plus $20 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 $12 (Reg. $40)
