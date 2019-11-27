Massive Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale is now live!

The Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale is now live! As we expected, Nintendo has now launched a wide-ranging sale for the holidays on its digital storefront. While we are still waiting on today’s physical game deals (some of which will be slightly lower than the digital counterparts), there is now a massive selection of amazing Switch games on sale for Black Friday. This sale is live from now through December 4th. Head below for all the details.

Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale

Much like last year, the 2019 Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale features a massive selection of digital titles to fill out your Switch catalog. While there are a number of first-party Mario titles and the like starting at around $42, we are expecting to see some of them drop to $40 today and possibly even $30 tomorrow.

However, that does not mean the eShop sale is to be missed. There are loads of amazing indie titles at some of the best deals of the year. That includes Cuphead, Celeste, Bloodstained and even some big-name titles from other publishers. Remember, you don’t have to leave the couch or take a chance things sell out with these eShop offers.

Top Picks from the eShop sale:

Outside of the Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale, we are also tracking Nintendo Switch accessory deals right now from $6.50. That includes stands, cases, GameCube-style controllers, dock kits, and much more. Our holiday roundup carries the rest of the year’s available Switch game deals and here are the early Black Friday console, subscription and accessory offers.

Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale Details:

Treat yourself this holiday season with up to 50% off select digital games. Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era: traditional hand drawn cell animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

