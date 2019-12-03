Sony announced the December PlayStation Plus freebies just when the Black Friday madness started to kick-off. For those of you that may have missed it, this month’s free games are now available on PSN. More specifically, we are talking about free copies of Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame. While Monster’s motocross racer might not be at the top of your list, you can’t beat the price here. As for Titanfall 2, if you don’t own this one in your library for some reason, you might as well drop it in there for a rainy day while it’s free. All the details are down below.

December PlayStation Plus Freebies:

For some price comparisons, Titanfall 2 is regularly $20 on PSN but can be had for around $11 in physical form on Amazon. Monster Energy Supercross usually fetches $40 on PSN and goes for closer to $24 at Amazon.

Just remember, you’ll need to be an active PS Plus member to both score and keep the December PlayStation Plus freebies in your library. Although they will remain yours as long as that’s the case. Fortunately, whether you need to get one of these games or are just looking for a discounted extension, you can still do so for just $40. Regularly $60 and officially dropping to $45 for Black Friday, you can still score a year for even less.

After launching another massive PSN sale this morning, Sony is continuing the Black Friday festivities right through until Christmas this year. In fact, we are still tracking some notable holiday-worthy console offers on top of a series of PS4 games and more. The high-end PlayStation 4 Pro, for example, is currently available for $285 or $115 off the going rate.

Titanfall 2:

In single player, an aspiring Pilot and a veteran Titan combine forces to save their own lives and combat a powerful enemy against all odds. Multiplayer offers brand new Titans, expanded Pilot abilities, and deeper customization to elevate the fast-paced and exciting gameplay fans expect from the series.

