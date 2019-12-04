J.Crew Factory takes 50% off sitewide including clearance: Outerwear, shoes, more

J.Crew Factory takes 50% off everything and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code JINGLE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Update your style for the fall and winter season with the men’s Buffalo Check Heavyweight Workshirt that’s on sale for just $30. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $80. This flannel shirt will look great layered or on its own. It can also easily be paired with jeans or khakis alike for stylish looks. It’s available in two color options and has fun elbow patches too. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the New City Coat is a standout from this sale. It features a timeless and elegant design that will look great with any outfit. Plus, it’s on sale for $99 and originally was priced at $238.

Our top picks for women include:

