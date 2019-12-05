Learn to program with Kano’s Star Wars or Frozen Coding Kits at $50 (Save $30)

Amazon currently offers the Kano Star Wars Force Coding Kit for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer saves you 38%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Much like other releases from Kano, the company’s Force Coding Kit has you assemble a Bluetooth-enabled device that lets you get started with programming. In this case, it’s a motion-sensing beacon which allows you write code to amplify your Force powers. There are a variety of guided coding challenges here, which let you interact with lovable characters like BB-8, Porgs, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you or your little one is more of a Frozen fan, then Kano’s Frozen 2 Awaken The Elements Coding Kit will be a much more appropriately-themed buy for $49.95 at Amazon. In place of characters from the galaxy far, far away, you’ll find Elsa, Anna, and Olaf among others. It’ll have you head into the unknown of programming just the same too, relying on a similar motion-centric experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For additional ways to dive into the world of programming and STEAM, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. It’s no surprise you’ll find entries from Kano, but there’s also other options from Sphero and more.

For more discounted Star Wars action, check out the hardcover Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook at $21 (Reg. 31+) or bring home a Baby Yoda Funko POP! from $9.

Kano Star Wars Force Coding Kit features:

Go from learner to master, choose the light side or dark side. Learn to code, create, and play endless adventures, then share them with the Star Wars Kano World community. Open the box, pop out the parts. Follow the book, connect the board, button, and bits. Play with sensors, see how they work.

