We’ve already started rolling out our holiday gift guides here at 9to5Toys, having detailed everything from fashion and smart home essentials, to music must-haves and tech-enhancing gear. Now, it’s time to turn our attention to the coffee bean. If you follow me on Twitter, you know that I have a pension for sharing my latest brew and my rapidly expanding mug collection. I’ve shared my custom coffee bar setup here on 9to5Toys, but now wanted to give a broader glimpse into some java must-haves for the holiday season. Below you’ll find five different gifts, at different price points, to take someone’s coffee setup to the next level. Without further ado, here’s my coffee essentials gift guide for 2019.

Under $20: Budget-friendly gifts

It’s not hard to improve your coffee, in fact, making a few simple changes can go a long way. This $17 hand-crank burr mill will absolutely do the trick. Here’s the breakdown, that pre-ground coffee you got from the grocery store has already had a long shelf life. From the moment it was ground, a clock started ticking that dries up those precious oils that deliver striking flavor. Simply grinding your coffee just before brewing can really improve your coffee and this affordable option will certainly do the job. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

Over $20: The must-have brewer

While we’re talking about simple tweaks to your brewing setup, it’s imperative to mention the AeroPress. It’s $13 more than the burr grinder above, but the $30 price tag is totally worth it. Not only does AeroPress deliver some of the smoothest coffee out there, it can also produce espresso and is great for single cups of java. The starter kit includes everything needed to quickly brew coffee. Don’t believe me? Over 5,600 Amazon reviewers have left an impressive 4.6/5 star rating.

Under $75: Taking it to the next level

There are a number of ways to brew a cup of coffee. But my personal favorite is the siphon method. Part ingenuity, part science experiment, YAMA’s coffee siphon maker delivers five cups of clean and smooth java, using a bit of chemistry to extract more oils for your beans than the typical brewer. Plus, it makes for great after-dinner entertainment. You can learn more about the YAMA coffee siphon here and read up on the 4.1/5 star rating it has received so far.

Under $300: Going premium

Arguably the best mainstream coffeemaker is the Technivorm Moccamaster. Made out of premium components in Europe, this vintage-styled coffeemaker delivers high-end materials made to last. Brews a full-flavored carafe with 40-ounces in just six minutes. This my coffee brewer of choice, and I’d highly recommend it to anyone looking to take their holiday brew to a higher threshold. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Over $500: Consumer high-end brews

The Breville Barista Pro is arguably the best consumer-focused espresso machine and we loved it in our hands-on review. This full-featured machine can do it all, including make espresso, grind your beans, and much more. It’s ideal for the coffee-fiend on your list ready to dive into espresso head first.

