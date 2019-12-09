Smartphone Accessories: 5-in-1 iPhone + Apple Watch Stand $18 (50% off), more

Treatlife Official (99% positive all-time feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon offers the Oittm 5-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Stand for $17.99 Prime shipped when applying code XQ24HA3S at checkout. Normally selling for $36, today’s offer saves you 50%, beats our previous mention by over $3, and is the best we’ve seen. Oittm’s dock leaves the gate with the ability to refuel up to five devices. Of course, you’ll be able to dock an iPhone and Apple Watch, but three 2.4A USB ports also make it easy to charge power banks, earbuds, and more. Over 930 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Stylish flat deck design, easy to place, one Dock for Apple users to address some inconvenient in charging, you could charge your device when you are sleep, only need to stand it on your nightstand. You also can stand it on the desk to charge when you are working, talking or doing others.

Made of high quality refined crafted Aluminum, silicone, ABS Plastic. Light Weight, Sturdy and Fashion. Super convenient and perfect for daily use. To avoid the scratch of your phone, pls carefully and slightly when you install the aluminum bracket of back and place the phone.