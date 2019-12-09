Sphero Mini hits new Amazon low at $30.50 just in time for a coding Christmas

Amazon offers the Sphero Mini App-enabled Robot Ball in Blue for $30.42 shipped. That’s down from the original $50 price tag and regular up to $45 going rate. Today’s deal is $1 less than our Cyber Monday mention. Sphero Mini delivers a STEM-focused educational experience that’s centered around coding and creating your own games. Basic coding skills are taught through “Black Drive Mode”, where users go through a step-by-step experience to build out various tasks and activities. Includes three traffic cones and six bowling pins to inspire obstacle course fun right out of the box. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and grab this Sphero Mini case and organizer at $11. It has designated spots for your Shero Mini, charging cables, and various other accessories included with purchase. This is an easy way to keep things neat and tidy when not in-use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For more coding deals, don’t miss these markdowns on Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kits at $25 or the new Star Wars and Frozen II models for $30.

Sphero Mini features:

LITTLE ROBOT, LOTTA FUN: Sphero Mini packs a ton of fun into a tiny programmable robot the size of a ping pong ball. Equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, this app-enabled robotic ball lets you drive, play games, and code using our free apps.

DRIVE MODE: Control your robot toy any way you like with the Sphero Play app. Drag and drive with Joystick mode, pull back and release with Slingshot mode or tip and rotate your mobile device with Tilt mode. Included with Sphero Mini are 3 traffic cones and 6 bowling pins to inspire obstacle course fun right out of the box.

PLAY GAMES: Use Sphero Mini as a game controller for arcade-style games in the Sphero Play app. Perfect for playing on the go or with limited space. Choose from 3 different games – shoot through space, speed through a tunnel, or smash a polygon of bricks. With 1 hour of play time, Sphero Mini is the next big thing.

