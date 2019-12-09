Timberland wallets, belts, more from just $12 Prime shipped from Amazon

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Timberland accessories for men and women. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Timberland Men’s Blix Slimfold Leather Wallet for $13.24 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $20, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This wallet would be a great option for the holiday season and it’s available in two color options. It features 100% genuine leather and its slim design will fit right into your back pocket. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout from this event is the Men’s Classic Leather Belt in the color black for $12.24 and regularly is priced at $17. This belt will become an everyday staple in your wardrobe and can be worn with jeans or dress pants alike. With over 1,300 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4/5 stars.

Even more deals feature:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!