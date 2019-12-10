Amazon chops $300 off Galaxy S10 devices, today only from $600

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB in unlocked condition for $599.99 shipped. That’s down $300 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen this year at Amazon, dating back to Prime Day. You can also pick up the larger 10+ model for $699.99, which is also $300 off the regular going rate. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display or larger, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree.

Save an additional $100 off and go with Samsung’s Galaxy S9 for $500. You’ll miss out on some the latest features, but there’s still a lot to love here. Over 2,600 Amazon customers have left a 4+ star rating to date.

We have even more Android deals going today, including Pixel 2/3/XL from $150 and the latest Pixel 4 devices discounted via Amazon well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here

Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch; Video Play Time: Up to 22 hours

Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

