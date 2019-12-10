Amazon chops $300 off Galaxy S10 devices, today only from $600

- Dec. 10th 2019 7:31 am ET

From $600
0

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB in unlocked condition for $599.99 shipped. That’s down $300 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen this year at Amazon, dating back to Prime Day. You can also pick up the larger 10+ model for $699.99, which is also $300 off the regular going rate. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display or larger, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree.

Save an additional $100 off and go with Samsung’s Galaxy S9 for $500. You’ll miss out on some the latest features, but there’s still a lot to love here. Over 2,600 Amazon customers have left a 4+ star rating to date.

We have even more Android deals going today, including Pixel 2/3/XL from $150 and the latest Pixel 4 devices discounted via Amazon well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

  • An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here
  • Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch; Video Play Time: Up to 22 hours
  • Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $600

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Android

Android
Samsung

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp