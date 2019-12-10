Various Google Pixel models on sale from $150 today at Woot (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in unlocked refurbished condition from $289.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be added otherwise. For comparison, Pixel 3 originally sold for $799 in new condition while Pixel 3 XL went for $899. Today’s deal is $60 less than our previous mention. Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones. Learn more here. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Find additional deals down below from $150.

Woot also has Pixel 2/XL on sale from $149.99, which is down $30 from our previous mention. Consider going this route if you have someone on your list that isn’t in need of the latest tech this holiday season, but would appreciate a new device.

Put your savings to work and grab a Google Pixel 3 case from Spigen to keep your new device safe on-the-go. This “thin fit” model is perfect for those that do not like any extra bulk.

Pixel 4 is also currently on sale with up to $150 off various models at Amazon.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos. Text and talk for hours with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory power its Android operating system, and 128GB of storage lets you download plenty of apps. Use Google Assistant to verbally control this pale pink Google Pixel 3 smartphone, which charges fast and wirelessly.

