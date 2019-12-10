Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Speaker has dropped to an all-time low at $75 (Save $45)

Verizon offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $74.99 shipped. Typically selling for $120 these days, it has never sold for less than that at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you over 37% and matches the all-time low which we’ve only seen once before. Delivering up to 15 hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water, dust and drop-proof design. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ new Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 560 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

For those that can live without the UE sound quality, Magic Button, or other premium features, save by going a different route. Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is $40 and a notable alternative. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 4,800 customers and sports IPX7 water protection.

If you’re looking for something even more portable than the BOOM 3 but don’t want to give up the UE sound, right now you can also save on the brand’s WONDERBOOM 2. It’s currently marked down to $70, which is a new Amazon low.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks immersive 360° sound with deep bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. But BOOM 3 also hangs tough. It’s seriously waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof which means you can bring vibes anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!