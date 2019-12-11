After details on the new Resident Evil 3 remake hit yesterday, we are now getting our first look at the new PlatinumGames title, Babylon’s Fall. Shrouded in mystery since it was very briefly teased at E3 2018, the debut gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person hack n’ slash has now surfaced. While there are still loads of questions surrounding the beloved action game studio’s latest, head below to feast your eyes on the Babylon’s Fall combat system in action and more.

New PlatinumGames on the Way:

PlatinumGames has been making a name for itself as a go-to third-party developer for some of the biggest publishers and IP-holders in the business. After being founded in 2007, it has been responsible for titles like Konami’s Metal Gear spin-off, SEGA games, and the recently release Astral Chain. Platinum has also made games for or has been funded by Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony on titles like Star Fox Zero, the Bayonetta series, and Nier: Automata for Square Enix.

Babylon’s Fall:

Needless to say, if you’re into fast-paced action titles, anything the developer makes is worth a closer look. Which is, at least partially, why Babylon’s Fall and the new gameplay trailer have left us intrigued. Other reasons include the sheer mystery surrounding the title and its almost Devil May Cry-like appeal. It appears to be a sort of fantastical take on what we have seen from the DMC series for years, but with what might be even more particle effects.

The protagonist, wearing a sort of knight’s garb, carries a series of ethereal swords along his back that materialize into magnificent flurries of attacks. You can juggle the Dark Souls-looking enemies in the air DMC-style while a magical whip of sorts allows you to zip towards them in order to continue your combo. It’s hard to say at this point whether we are talking about a standard action game or some kind of RPG situation, but knowing Platinum Games, it will probably land somewhere in the middle.

Beyond that, we get a brief look at what appears to be the game’s environment, although we aren’t sure if this where the entire game will take place or not. Reminiscent of a Dark Souls-looking map, the trailer shows a series of dilapidated buildings and ruins spread across an ominous fantasy setting. Structures transform and slide into place before your eyes which could point environmental puzzles or even a Metroidvania experience.

Initially slated for 2019, clearly the new PlatinumGames title has been delayed for now. Babylon’s Fall has no official release date just yet.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there are still so many questions to be had here, the blend of DMC-style combat with what might be an almost Dark Souls-like format sounds exciting to me. While the giant knight boss battle seen in the trailer has Hidetaka Miyazaki written all over it, we have a feeling this one will be more DMC than Soulsborne, for better or worse. Having said that, this is Platinum Games, so that might not be a bad thing. The developer’s recent string of success and what looks to be an addictive new combat system has us waiting in anticipation for Babylon’s Fall

