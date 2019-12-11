Nintendo Switch Pro Controller now below Black Friday pricing: $55 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $55 shipped. Matched at Walmart and now $1 more at Best Buy. Regularly up to $70, today’s deal is a couple bucks under the most readily available Black Friday price and the best we can find. Ideal for involved games where camera control and player visibility is a must, Nintendo’s official Pro Controller provides a more standard button layout with shoulder triggers, a D-pad, and thumbsticks. You’ll also get built-in HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and motion controls along with the included charging cable. More details below.

If the particularly notable price drop on the Pro Controller is still a bit steep for you, consider a third-party option. The PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller is a great alternative at $36, but you can save even more with a Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller by PDP at $18. Both options are officially licensed and will provide you with shoulder triggers and more.

We are also still tracking notable offers on the PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock at $12 (Reg. $20) along with this PowerA Nerf Protection Case at $15 (Reg. $25). But we also have this RDS Nintendo Switch Carrying Case at 20% off today as well.

Cuphead is back down to Black Friday pricing and Amazon is still offering $30 gift cards with Switch console purchases.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. The Pro Controller can be used when the Nintendo Switch is either docked or undocked. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like

