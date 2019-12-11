Today’s Best Game Deals: TLOU, God of War & HZD $26, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $70, more

- Dec. 11th 2019 9:41 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide distributors (99% positive feedback) is now offering a three game bundle with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete on PS4 for $25.99 shipped. God of War fetches $20 on its own with the other two going for around $12 for the holidays right now. But more regularly, this is $60 worth of games for just $26. If you’re looking to score physical copies for your collection or have been holding out on these amazing PlayStation exclusives, now’s your chance. Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, LEGO Marvel Collection, Star Wars Pinball, Cuphead for Nintendo Switch, Resident Evil 3 pre-orders, and more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s best game deals:

Resident Evil 3 remake release date now official + first look at gameplay

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle coming to PS4/Xbox One [Video]

Switch Online only: 2-pack of official NES Controllers now at $35 (Reg. $60)

Sony launches gigantic holiday PSN sale with hundreds of games up to 67% off

Go claim your December PlayStation Plus freebies: Titanfall 2 and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard