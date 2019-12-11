Today’s Best Game Deals: TLOU, God of War & HZD $26, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $70, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide distributors (99% positive feedback) is now offering a three game bundle with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete on PS4 for $25.99 shipped. God of War fetches $20 on its own with the other two going for around $12 for the holidays right now. But more regularly, this is $60 worth of games for just $26. If you’re looking to score physical copies for your collection or have been holding out on these amazing PlayStation exclusives, now’s your chance. Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, LEGO Marvel Collection, Star Wars Pinball, Cuphead for Nintendo Switch, Resident Evil 3 pre-orders, and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $70 (Reg. $100)
- LEGO Marvel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $15)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $18 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Worlds $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham $5 (Reg. $15+)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Cuphead for Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Gears 5: Bundle Pack $23 (Reg. $50+ value)
- Rocket League (Xbox One) $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far $20 (Reg. $30)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nier Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Division 2 $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War 3 Remastered PS4 $13 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna $25 (Reg. $33+)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
Resident Evil 3 remake release date now official + first look at gameplay
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle coming to PS4/Xbox One [Video]
Switch Online only: 2-pack of official NES Controllers now at $35 (Reg. $60)
Sony launches gigantic holiday PSN sale with hundreds of games up to 67% off
Go claim your December PlayStation Plus freebies: Titanfall 2 and more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!