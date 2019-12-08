Amazon is currently offering the new 2019 Nintendo Switch with a $30 Amazon credit for $299 shipped when code D3E2CDJ6GB6S has been applied at checkout. Both the Neon Red/Blue and Gray styles are eligible for this promotion. Normally you’d pay $299 for the console alone, with the added credit making today’s offer one of the best values we’ve seen on the better battery life version of Nintendo’s hybrid console. For comparison, the last time we saw a similar offer, Amazon was only throwing in a $5 gift card. Whether you missed out on the Black Friday offers or you’ve just decided it’s time to grab a Nintendo Switch, today’s deal is a great way to get started. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 635 customers. More details down below.

Nintendo’s 2019 version of Switch packs plenty of enhancements under the hood, but most notably you’ll find improved battery life which equates to up to nine hours of playback per charge. Here’s everything you need to know about the difference between the two Switch models.

For those looking to enjoy all of Nintendo’s latest titles on a budget, consider grabbing the Switch Lite for $200 instead. We loved it in our review, calling it a delightfully portable and powerful handheld. And for more Nintendo action, we just recently went hands-on with with Pokémon Sword and Shield, Ring Fit Adventure, and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Don’t forget that you can also score a two-pack of official NES Controllers for $35 (Reg. $60) if you’re a Switch Online member. Swing by our Games guide for even more discounts today, as well.

Nintendo Switch deal features:

Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. Includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with contrasting left and right Joy‑Con controllers-one red, one blue. Also includes all the extras you need to get started.

