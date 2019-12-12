AMD has been making waves in just about every area of computing over the past few years, making a comeback to rival Intel and NVIDIA in their respective platforms. However, the processing giant didn’t just announce new hardware that’ll shake the gaming world, but software. That’s right, the latest Radeon Adrenalin 2020 includes quite a few awesome features, but one sets it apart from the rest: the ability to play your PC games on any (yes, any) mobile device, wherever you are. Want to learn more? Head below the break to find out how to take advantage of this killer feature.

Nomad Base Station

AMD changes the computing game yet again

If you’ve not been paying attention, AMD’s waves in the computing space are from its much lower-cost Ryzen processors and RX-series graphics cards when compared to Intel and NVIDIA. Offering similar performance in a lower-cost package, AMD has won the hearts of many gamers who don’t have thousands to drop on custom PC builds.

If you run AMD hardware, then you’ve likely used AMD’s Radeon software. While normally manufacturer software on PCs is pretty bland, AMD took things up a notch with its latest Adrenalin 2020 Edition. In this update, you’ll find an all-new user interface that lets you launch games, week settings, pair mobile devices, and more, all from within your game or on your desktop. Gone are the days of trying to remember which launcher has the game you want to play as Radeon Adrenalin 2020 has them all in one place. You’ll also be able to browse the web for walkthrough or tutorials, stream content to social media, and more from within this software.

Integer scaling brings retro games into the modern world

Integer scaling, if you weren’t aware, allows your computer to turn one pixel into four, making retro graphics look sharper on modern displays. This was AMD’s #1 user-requested feature, and it’s finally here. If you’re a huge fan of retro gaming, this is a crucial feature.

Play your PC games anywhere from any device

This is what we’ve been waiting for. If you’ve been paying attention to gaming at all, you’ve likely seen Google’s Stadia or Microsoft’s xCloud, both of which provide cloud-based gaming. If you don’t have an Xbox, and you would prefer not to purchase games again, then neither of these options are good for you if you’re wanting to game while on-the-go.

That’s where AMD’s Radeon Adrenalin 2020 comes into play. Last year, AMD released the ability to play your PC games on a smartphone when on your home’s Wi-Fi connection. While cool, if I’m going to game at home, it’s going to be on my desktop. But, this year’s update enables something entirely new: the ability to game while outside your network. That’s right, you’ll be able to play games on any device as long as you have an internet connection. This works on Android phones right now and will come to iPhone and iPad on December 23rd. If you’re looking for the best way to game while on-the-go, this has to be it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!