X019 is officially over and Microsoft announced quite a few things this year. From new gaming titles to expanded Game Pass selections, updated xCloud, and more, we’re going to take a look at it all. A personal favorite from X019? Everwild, a new game from Rare, with a “magical, natural world.” Another awesome announcement is the xCloud is coming to Windows 10, as well as getting quite a few new titles.

xCloud takes center stage, comes to Windows 10, new titles, more

xCloud is Microsoft’s mobile game streaming platform that was officially released into the wild a few weeks ago. It allows you to enjoy Xbox titles on-the-go using nothing but your smartphone and a controller. Today, however, it was announced that xCloud would gain Windows 10 support, which is very welcomed here.

Another huge update that xCloud got today was that you can now use DualShock 4 controllers and gamepads from Razer, thanks to expanded Bluetooth support.

In 2020, xCloud will launch in new markets, enabling gamers to stream Xbox titles that they already own. More on the X019 xCloud updates here.

Everwild looks like it’s going to be a wild ride

Everwild is the latest title from Rare, the development behind Sea of Thieves. Everwild looks like a very unique take on an open-concept game, giving glimpses at interesting creatures, your character, and more. Below is what Microsoft had to say on the new title, and more can be found here.

While Everwild is still early in development, we are very excited about the unique potential of the game we are creating. The Everwild team is focused on building an experience that allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world. The development team, led by Executive Producer Louise O’Connor, is creating something truly original and incredibly special that aims to be more than just a new IP. Everwild will give you memorable, engaging and meaningful experiences for players everywhere to share. We cannot wait to share more with you in the future.

Over 50 new titles on Game Pass

Microsoft announced over 50 new titles coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass throughout 202, with some games being available to play right now. You’ll find games like LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame, Rage 2, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and more all ready to go right now. However, the real star comes throughout the holiday season and into 2020.

We’re about to get a massive addition of games including the entire Final Fantasy franchise, Darksiders III, Cyber Shadow, It Lurks Below, Tekken 7, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and many more.

Another announcement is that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is heading to PC with Halo: Reach on December 3rd. Keep reading more on Xbox Game Pass news from X019.

9to5Toys’ take

X019 was filled with many great announcements, and this is just the beginning. Microsoft and Xbox have a blog post that outlines everything announced, and it’s far too much for us to cover in a single article. Microsoft really has something going for it with xCloud, as thanks to this announcement, Google has reason to be scared with its new Stadia gaming platform.

All-in-all, X019 held quite a few amazing announcements. I’m stoked for Everwild to come out, as well as the Game Pass expansions. Heading into the holiday season this year, Microsoft is perfected to be on every kid’s wishlist in some way or another.

