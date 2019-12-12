Marshall’s stand-out Major III Wireless Headphones fall to a low of $70, more

Amazon is offering the Marshall Major III Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. These stylish headphones stays true to the iconic look that Marshall has nailed over the years. Having some experience of my own with Marshall audio gear, I can vouch that this company knows how to make polished products that sound great. Thirty-hour battery life awaits, providing most with enough juice to make it through a week without charging. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We reviewed the voice-enabled version of these, head over to hear our take.

Update 12/12 @ 2:21pm: AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Anker Soundcore Spirit Wireless Earbuds for $12.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Another route worth consideration is Jam’s recently released Live Loud Truly Wireless Earbuds. They are affordably priced at $40 and sport a sweat-resistant IPX4-rated design. We covered their release, head over and see what we said to find out more.

Need a pair of headphones for your console? Don’t miss out on the headset discounts we rounded up yesterday. Prices start at $25, ensuring you’ll be able to snag a pair for a budget-friendly price.

Marshall Major III features:

Bluetooth aptX gives you exceptional audio quality and the freedom and convenience to move with 30 feet of wireless listening range.

30+ hours of wireless playtime on a single charge

Iconic sound with 40 mm dynamic drivers that are custom tuned for enhanced bass response, smooth midst and crystal clear highs that draw on over 50 years of sound heritage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!