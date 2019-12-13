Last night’s Game Awards was an eventful one with the unveiling of Xbox Series X and the Ghost of Tsushima release date, among many other things. Sucker Punch’s highly-anticipated samurai-meets-ninja open-world title has been mostly kept under wraps since the E3 2018 reveal. However, we now have an official release window and a lengthy new trailer for you down below the fold.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Ghost of Tsushima Release Window

Initially revealed way back in 2017, we still don’t know all that many details about the game. The only real in-depth look we have had was during an E3 presser demo from a year ago, but we now have a new 4+ minute trailer as well as the Ghost of Tsushima release date (or release window instead). It will hit in summer 2020, according to Sony and Sucker Punch. It’s not the exact release date you were waiting for, but with PlayStation 5 scheduled for a holiday 2020, it won’t have much room to get pushed back anyway.

New Cinematic/Game Play Footage:

Now on to the new officially named Ghost Trailer. Unfortunately, this also isn’t the five straight minutes of gameplay you were hoping for, but rather a more cinematic look designed to set the story up. Lead protagonist Jin holds on for dear life as the first Mongol invasion of Japan decimates his homeland in the 13th century. Once a noble samurai, the game tells the story of his transformation to the Ghost or a more stealthy ninja-like figure that strikes from the shadows to reclaim the island of Tsushima.

However, there are some brief gameplay shots sprinkled throughout the trailer as well. Aside from the gorgeous horseback environment visuals we have come to expect from Ghost of Tsushima footage, we do get to see Jin in action, even if in concise bursts. Along with the more samurai-focused swordplay we saw back in 2018, Jin can also strike from above Assassin’s Creed-style and even use firecracker like items to distract enemies before landing a final death blow. The combat is undoubtedly reminiscent of 2019 Game of the Year winner Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but that’s likely more in aesthetics than in terms of strategy and overall difficulty.

The Ghost of Tsushima release is set for summer 2020 and it cannot come soon enough. Sucker Punch took to the official PlayStation Blog last night to reveal the official box art as well:

9to5Toy’s Take:

With such a late release window, Ghost of Tsushima could very well be the biggest and most exciting PS4 exclusive left, outside of The Last of Us II. We know PS5 is scheduled to hit store shelves just a few months after the game is supposed to launch. If the hype surrounding Ghost of Tsushima turns out to be warranted, and with TLOU II on the way, PS4 will be getting quite a send-off in 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!