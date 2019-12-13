Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event takes up to 60% off luggage, briefcases, more

Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of luggage, briefcases, backpacks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Looking for a gift for the traveler? The Wheeled Compact Nylon Duffle is on sale for $345, which is down from its original rate of $495. This duffel is perfect for a weekend getaway or using as a carry-on item. Easily fit your essentials with its spacious main compartment and 3 media pockets that can be used for your 15-inch MacBook. It also can be carried over your shoulder or wheeled for convenience. Find the rest of our top picks from TUMI below.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sunglass Hut Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!