Amazon offers slippers up to 55% off from $16 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 55% off Dearfoams Slippers for men and women. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Moccasin with Whipstitch Slipper for $18 Prime shipped in several color options. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These slippers would be a great gift idea for the holiday season and its memory foam insole promotes comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with reviews still coming in. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

For women, the Dearfoams Chunky Cable Knit Scuff Slippers are another standout and they’re currently marked down to $16 Prime shipped. For comparison, these slippers are regularly priced at $30. Its knit material and faux fur lining promotes warmth and its slip-on design makes them easy to take on and off. Reviews are still coming in, however Dearfoams is highly-rated overall.

Dearfoams Men’s Moccasin Slippers feature:

Shaft measures approximately not_applicable from arch

Cozy chunky cable knit Upper, flannel trim and faux fur footbed

Df adapt offers breathable, no sweat comfort

Multi-density comfy cushioned insole with memory foam

