Sam’s Club is back again with a one-day-only sale that features deals in quite a few different product categories. You’ll find up to $300 in gift cards with the purchase and activation of Apple’s latest iPhones or Samsung devices, up to $40 off select Apple Watch models, laptops, TVs, and more. Head below for info on the Sam’s Club December one-day sale.

Nomad Base Station

Sam’s Club December One-day Sale is now live

The Sam’s Club December 1-day sale is now live with many deals in plenty of product categories. Leading the way is up to $300 in gift cards when you purchase and activate a new iPhone on the carrier of your choice. Only catch? This has to be done in-club to redeem the gift cards. The same promotion applies to new Samsung devices, with up to $300 in gift cards available.

Miss out on Black Friday? Sam’s Club has the TV deal you’re looking for

Headlining the TV sales during the Sam’s Club one-day sale is the 65-inch VIZIO V-Series 4K Smart UHDTV. Sporting Dolby Vision HDR, this TV also packs HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support, making it an essential centerpiece to your home theater. I had the joy of using one of VIZIO’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2-enabled TVs this past summer and loved it. Including it in HomeKit scenes made sure that when everyone left the house, even the TV was automatically shut off. The Sam’s Club December one-day sale will have VIZIO’s 65-inch HomeKit-enabled 4K UHDTV down to $389, which this model went for $398 on Black Friday. That’s right, the Sam’s Club one-day sale is beating Black Friday pricing on this TV.

Other Sam’s Club deals:

How to shop the Sam’s Club one-day sale

Clubs open at 7AM in your local time zone for in-store deals, and online deals should be available already. Be sure to swing by the Sam’s Club sale landing page to view everything included. Like always, Sam’s Club sales require a membership, which can be yours for as little as $45 for the year. Depending on which deal you’re planning on picking up, the savings could easily pay for the year-long membership, granting you access to next year’s Black Friday sales in the process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!