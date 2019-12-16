CORSAIR has been on a buying spree, it seems. After buying Elgato and ORIGIN PC, CORSAIR is expanding its reach into console gaming with its latest acquisition of SCUF, a high-end controller manufacturer. I’ve used SCUF for quite a while, and love the flexibility that it gives you on PlayStation, as there’s a distinct lack of Elite-level controllers available on that platform. What does CORSAIR’s purchase of SCUF mean for the company, and for gaming? Let’s find out.

CORSAIR buys SCUF Gaming

SCUF Gaming is known for one thing: premium gaming controllers. You’ll find high-end and customizable Xbox and PlayStation 4 controllers among SCUF’s ever-growing portfolio, offering a unique high-end experience that first-party models just can’t give.

In comparison to generic game controllers, SCUF controllers are modular by feature and design, built to specification to shorten hand movements and gain a measurable performance advantage, making it easier for players to tailor the controller to their individual preferences. SCUF controllers feature a vast range of configurable components, including a patented paddle control system, removable back paddles, a quick-access remapping switch, customizable thumbsticks, hair trigger, trigger stops and extenders, choice of D-pads, and an interchangeable magnetic faceplate.

What changes for SCUF?

Not much is changing for SCUF Gaming after the CORSAIR acquisition, as the company will still operate individually from its home office in Atlanta, GA. What will change, however, is the company’s financial backing. While they were standalone, and doing quite well, by themselves, this purchase will give them access to greater partnership opportunities in the future.

Considering CORSAIR owns Elgato and ORIGIN PC, among other companies, SCUF now has access to working deals within its own walls to include its controllers with other companies and bundle with other peripherals. What exactly SCUF will do with this ability is yet-to-be-known.

What changes for users?

Not much, really. Because SCUF is remaining a separate brand within CORSAIR’s family, all warranties, purchase, and support is not affected in the least with this purchase. This means that users will continue to shop SCUF and use their products like before.

9to5Toys’ take

CORSAIR is one of my favorite peripheral brands when it comes to computer gaming and custom PC building. I’ve long used their components inside my computers, as well as clients that I have built machines for. Seeing the company’s portfolio grow makes me happy, as I know that CORSAIR products are held to a high standard, and know that these new companies will also have to hold themselves to the same standard.

