Save $75 on this 8-piece SimpliSafe Protect Home Security Bundle at $200

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 8-Piece Home Security System for $199.99 shipped. Usually selling for $275, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, is the first time we’ve seen this kit under $250, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle is an ideal way to outfit your home with an Alexa-enabled security system. Included alongside the base station, you’ll find the keypad, a motion detector, four entry sensors, and a panic button for manually activating the alarm. Another perk is that SimpliSafe’s home security system doesn’t lock you into a contract, allowing you to choose between self or professional monitoring. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 145 customers.

Looking for a more affordable way to outfit your home with some extra security? Amazon’s Ring Alarm Kit at $169 is a compelling alternative. You’ll get a similar batch of eight accessories, as well as a free Echo Dot for leveraging its Alexa capabilities. It also doubles as a Z-Wave gateway, making it a notable pick for smart home enthusiasts.

Speaking of other Alexa-enabled gear, this morning we spotted a notable discount on the $20 WeMo Mini Smart Plug (33% off). And this past weekend a selection of Amazon’s Echo and Fire TV products received price cuts as well from $25.

SimpliSafe Protect Home Security System features:

Defend your home from intruders with this SimpliSafe security system. Its wireless design provides reliable, multilayer protection and avoids interruptions from cut phone lines and power outages, and it connects to an app for remote operation. This SimpliSafe deal security system is easy to install and customizable to homes of any size for flexible use.

