Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera HomeKit Security System for $229.99 shipped. You’ll also find it for the same price right now at Best Buy. Normally selling for $315 as of late, today’s offer is good for a nearly 27% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage and HomeKit support round out the list of notable features. This system is a great way to get started with the Arlo ecosystem. And given that it’s expandable, you can bring several additional cameras into the mix down the road. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $130, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform. Or for something even more affordable, TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor is worth considering at $75 if the water-resistant design is of value.

For more ways to expand your smart home, we’ve spotted a two-pack of Amazon’s Echo Show 5 on sale for $90 right now. Or if you’re looking to bring some Alexa-enabled lighting into the mix, the new Echo Glow smart lamp has received its first price drop to $25.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades. Use 2-way audio or remotely sound a 100+ device siren while catching every moment with night vision and advanced motion detection. You’ll even get motion and sound-activated alerts and 7 days of free cloud video recordings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

