Score two Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5 Smart Displays for $90 and save up to 50%

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of Echo Show 5 Smart Displays for $89.99 shipped when applying code SHOW52PK at checkout. Usually selling for $90 each, right now you’ll find the smart displays on sale for $60, with today’s offer saving you upwards of 50%. This matches our Black Friday mention on the pair and is still the lowest we’ve seen overall. Echo Show brings the typical Alexa experience to a 5.5-inch screen. Not only will you be able to have Amazon’s voice assistant command smart home accessories or answer questions and the like, but also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

If pairing Alexa with a display doesn’t seem to be worth the extra cash for you, consider growing your smart home with an Echo Dot instead. Right now they’re $25 at Amazon, and will make it easy to call upon Alexa for recipe help, playing festive music, and much more.

Today’s Echo Show 5 promotion follows up this past weekend’s sale on various in-house gear from Amazon. Deals are still live and start at $25, with one standout being the Echo Plus at $100, or 33% off.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

