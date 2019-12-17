Luigi’s Mansion 3 is likely one of the most anticipated released of 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. Luigi’s Mansion 3 brings classic gameplay back to life on Nintendo’s latest handheld like never before. We went hands-on with it last month, but today, the latest DLC for Luigi’s Mansion 3 was announced. Offering up two new expansions in 2020, this multiplayer pack includes both part 1 and part 2 for $9.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 to get first DLC by April 30, 2020

Luigi’s Mansion 3 was just released a few months ago, but there’s already new information as to two DLCs coming to the game in 2020. The first is called Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 1. It’s slated to arrive by April 30, 2020 and will include three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode.

You’ll also get three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes and new ghosts in the cooperative ScarScraper mode. Plus, those who purchase the DLC will get an in-game Polterpup light called the Flashlight Type-P to use during the story mode or ScareScraper.

The second Luigi’s Mansion 3 DLC to arrive by July 31, 2020

Part 2 of the multiplayer pack will arrive by July 31, 2020 and come with new content and features for both ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes. You’ll get three new mini-games for ScreamPark, alongside three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes and ghosts.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack pricing

You’ll be able to nab both DLCs for a combined price of $9.99 on the Nintendo eShop. Pre-orders are already open, and the only way to buy right now is to get both packs, as there are no individual purchase options available.

