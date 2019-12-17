Smartphone Accessories: Speck iPhone 11 Pro Max Case $24 (40 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Speck Presidio Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Case for $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $40, it just dropped to $30 direct from Speck, and is now beating that price cut by $6. Today’s offer saves you 40% overall and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This case is said to be both slim and protective, offering an antimicrobial, soft-touch matte finish and raised bezel for keeping your handset’s screen free from scratches. The most notable feature here though is that Speck touts Presidio Pro as being able to withstand 13-foot drops. Comes backed by a lifetime warranty, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When dropped, IMPACTIUM, the protective material on the inside of the case cushions your phone like an airbag to absorb and disperse shock. This case has been dropped from 13 feet multiple times by independent labs and was designed for impact. Only Speck has Microban. It’s antimicrobial treatment that provides lifetime product protection against stain and odor causing bacteria growth. Since life can get dirty, we keep your case cleaner. The unique soft-touch finish provides a grippy texture and the matte finish adds scratch-resistance to keep your case looking great. We fused a durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of IMPACTIUM cushioning to provide two layers of protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case.

