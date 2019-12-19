Smartphone Accessories: Seneo Qi Charging Pad + Apple Watch Stand $24, more

Topyo Pro (a Seneo-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Stand for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 20% discount, is the best we’ve seen since July, and the second-best discount to date. This dual charging pad makes a great addition to your nightstand, and can power both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It features an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad, so both iPhones and Android devices can take advantage of speedy refuels. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- AmazonBasics tech sale starts at $5: USB-C chargers, MacBook sleeves, much more
- Dive into augmented reality with Lenovo’s Marvel Headset at $150 (Save 25%)
- Samsung 45W USB-C Wall Charger: $37 (Reg. $50) | Samsung
- RAVPower 61W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger: $26 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code WS6SEN9Q
- AINOPE Mini Metal USB-C Car Charger: $8 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code VO8G8VG3
- Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
- w/ code EN9LERBT
Deals still live from yesterday:
- OtterBox STRADA Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max Case: $50 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- Ultimate Ears BLAST portable speaker and charging dock drops to $60 (Reg. $150)
- JBL Live 200BT Bluetooth Neckband Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $60) | JBL
- ESR Mimic Samsung Galaxy S10 Case: $3 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code FS5L7HQW
- Aukey Dual USB Wall Charger 3-Pack: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging house makes it convenient to charge your iWatch and iPhone/AirPods Pro simultaneously. Supports nightstand mode to see the time, date, and alarm easily. The tiny LED indicator on the side will glow green when charging and go off when you pick up the phone, which will not disturb your sleep.
Designed specifically for charging your iPhone Device wirelessly, including iPhone, iWatch, and New AirPods. Advanced ATB technology contributes to faster wireless charging speed. Certified safe with multiple protection: temperature control, over-charging protection, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!