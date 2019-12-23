8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad for Switch is down to $40 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad Sn Edition for $39.99 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen prior. Outside of limited-time Lightning deals, this is also one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale. Featuring a SNES-inspired design, 8Bitdo’s SN30 Pro+ gamepad brings Nintendo’s very own Pro Controller design and feature set to a retro form-factor. It sports Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can use it with a Switch, Playstation 4, Mac, and more. Plus, macro support lets you customize the controller to your liking. With 465 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Head over to our announcement coverage for a closer look.

If you’re looking for a more compact controller for enhancing your mobile Switch gameplay, 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad will certainly do the trick at $25. It rocks a colorway that pairs perfectly with Switch Lite, though it’ll work with the hybrid version of Nintendo’s console too

Swing by this morning’s Best Game Deals roundup for even more savings. You’ll be able to score Mortal Kombat 11 for $20, Shaq Fu at $5, and more.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Wireless Bluetooth, rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C. Button mapping for system-changing accuracy and modifiable vibration. Adjustable Hair trigger buttons plus 6 axis motion sensor. Modifiable joystick sensitivity. Customize your gaming experience further with ultimate software for Windows and macOS

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!