Today’s Best Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11 $20, Shaq Fu $5, Borderlands 3 $25, more

- Dec. 23rd 2019 9:37 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mortal Kombat 11 PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $50, it sells for closer to $30 or $40 at Amazon as of late and is now matching the all-time low. We are also tracking a notable deal on the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack at up to 60% off too. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Borderlands 3, Bioshock: The Collection, RiME, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Samurai Shodown, and much more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s best game deals:

Holiday PlayStation sale now live with 1,500+ price drops at up to 50% off

Nintendo launches huge holiday eShop sale with titles from $1.50 or less

Aladdin and Lion King SNES/SEGA-style boxed versions with manual now available

Sony intros new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment at under $30

Luigi’s Mansion 3 to get two paid multiplayer DLC expansions in 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
NetherRealm Studios

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard