Today’s Best Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11 $20, Shaq Fu $5, Borderlands 3 $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mortal Kombat 11 PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $50, it sells for closer to $30 or $40 at Amazon as of late and is now matching the all-time low. We are also tracking a notable deal on the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack at up to 60% off too. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Borderlands 3, Bioshock: The Collection, RiME, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Samurai Shodown, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn $5 (Reg. $20+)
- RiME $5 (Reg. $20)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Samurai Shodown $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack $16 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Go claim your FREE Twitch Prime DLC
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $23 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Gears 5 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $8 (Reg. $20+)
- The Division 2 PS4/Xbox One $12 (Reg. $25)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi PS4 or Xbox One $45 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics X1 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Or on PS4 on Best Buy
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Cadence of Hyrule $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
Holiday PlayStation sale now live with 1,500+ price drops at up to 50% off
Nintendo launches huge holiday eShop sale with titles from $1.50 or less
Aladdin and Lion King SNES/SEGA-style boxed versions with manual now available
Sony intros new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment at under $30
Luigi’s Mansion 3 to get two paid multiplayer DLC expansions in 2020
