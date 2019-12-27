D-Link’s mesh system covers 6,000 sq. ft. with Wi-Fi: $160 (Reg. $260), more

- Dec. 27th 2019 4:50 pm ET

Amazon is offering the D-Link Covr Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh System for $159.99 shipped. This is $100 off its regular going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering coverage for up to 6,000-square feet, this Wi-Fi mesh network is built for even the largest of homes. With mesh networking, you’ll be rid of dead spots, making sure that everyone stays connected no matter where they are. Plus, with Smart Roaming from D-Link, your device will switch to the strongest node it can find, so you always have the best signal. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Router 2-pack for $239 shipped at Best Buy’s eBay storefront. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for up to $299, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Google’s new Nest Wifi bundle delivers fast 802.11ac wireless connectivity and thanks to its dual access points, it can deliver up to 3,800-square feet of coverage. On top of that, it can support up to 200 devices and sports an overall network throughput of 2.2Gb/s. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For those on a tighter budget, the TP-Link Deco Whole Home 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System is a great option. It’s just $100 shipped at Amazon and has enough power to cover 4,500-square feet. This is through three nodes, with one larger and two smaller to provide whole-home coverage.

D-Link Covr Wi-Fi Mesh System features:

  • Eliminates Dead Zones and Buffering with Fast, Seamless WiFi Coverage
  • Two COVR Points Cover Homes Up To 6,000 square feet
  • Effortless Plug and Play Setup Through the DLink Wi Fi App
  • Modular and Flexible WiFi System Covers Any Home No Matter the Shape or Size
  • DFS Channel Supports Clear, Nearly Congestion Free 5 GHz WiFi

