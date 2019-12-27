Twelve South BookBook V2 wraps your MacBook in leather at $32 (Reg. $90), more

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook V2 for 13-inch MacBook at $32 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for an over 64% discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $18, and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. With room for an up to 13-inch MacBook, Twelve South’s BookBook is made from hand-crafted genuine leather that “creates a sophisticated carrying case.” On the exterior, you’ll find two hardback book covers and a rigid spine for added protection as well as impact absorption. On top of a plush interior padding, there’s also a hidden pocket for storing documents and the like. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers. Continue reading to find more Twelve South gear on sale.

Keep the same leather look by opting for MoKo’s 13.3-inch PU sleeve at $17. This highly-rated alternative offers a premium PU leather exterior and soft felt interior for toting around your MacBook. There’s also a magnetic seal when closed to keep your device in place.

Or if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable still, we’re also still tracking a 50% discount on this highly-rated 15.6-inch felt sleeve for $6. We’re also still seeing various Twelve South accessories at their Black Friday prices.

The story continues with our newest edition, BookBook Vol. 2, exclusively for MacBook. This legendary case has been refined to be 42% slimmer, while still featuring all the protection you’ve come to love. As an added bonus, our latest design features a hidden compartment to hold important documents, keeping everything you need in one beautiful case. Bookbook provides six-sided protection with hardback book covers, reinforced corners and a crush resistant spine, keeping your priceless MacBook safe and sound.

