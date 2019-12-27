Twelve South BookBook V2 wraps your MacBook in leather at $32 (Reg. $90), more

- Dec. 27th 2019 9:03 am ET

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook V2 for 13-inch MacBook at $32 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for an over 64% discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $18, and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. With room for an up to 13-inch MacBook, Twelve South’s BookBook is made from hand-crafted genuine leather that “creates a sophisticated carrying case.” On the exterior, you’ll find two hardback book covers and a rigid spine for added protection as well as impact absorption. On top of a plush interior padding, there’s also a hidden pocket for storing documents and the like. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers. Continue reading to find more Twelve South gear on sale.

More Twelve South products on sale:

Keep the same leather look by opting for MoKo’s 13.3-inch PU sleeve at $17. This highly-rated alternative offers a premium PU leather exterior and soft felt interior for toting around your MacBook. There’s also a magnetic seal when closed to keep your device in place. 

Or if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable still, we’re also still tracking a 50% discount on this highly-rated 15.6-inch felt sleeve for $6. We’re also still seeing various Twelve South accessories at their Black Friday prices.

Twelve South BookBook V2 features:

The story continues with our newest edition, BookBook Vol. 2, exclusively for MacBook. This legendary case has been refined to be 42% slimmer, while still featuring all the protection you’ve come to love. As an added bonus, our latest design features a hidden compartment to hold important documents, keeping everything you need in one beautiful case. Bookbook provides six-sided protection with hardback book covers, reinforced corners and a crush resistant spine, keeping your priceless MacBook safe and sound.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

