Twelve South accessories return to Black Friday prices: Curve $41, Backpack $31, much more

We’ve spotted various Twelve South deals over at Amazon today, returning Mac and iPad accessories to Black Friday prices. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Curve MacBook Stand for $41.04. It typically sells for $60 with today’s deal matching our earlier holiday mention. Twelve South’s Curve delivers an elevated home for your MacBook, offering better ergonomics and air flow. In fact it keeps “70% of the base exposed” for cooling. Fits devices from 11- to 17-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Twelve South Curve features:

Protection – anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches

Better ergonomics – curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain

Multiple uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & Mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

Air flow – curve keeps 70% of the base exposed for optimal cooling

Compliment your workspace – curve’s modern minimal design uses a single piece of bent aluminum to fit in with your work environment

