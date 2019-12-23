Twelve South accessories return to Black Friday prices: Curve $41, Backpack $31, much more

- Dec. 23rd 2019 7:07 am ET

Feature
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

We’ve spotted various Twelve South deals over at Amazon today, returning Mac and iPad accessories to Black Friday prices. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Curve MacBook Stand for $41.04. It typically sells for $60 with today’s deal matching our earlier holiday mention. Twelve South’s Curve delivers an elevated home for your MacBook, offering better ergonomics and air flow. In fact it keeps “70% of the base exposed” for cooling. Fits devices from 11- to 17-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Twelve South Curve features:

  • Protection – anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches
  • Better ergonomics – curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain
  • Multiple uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & Mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality
  • Air flow – curve keeps 70% of the base exposed for optimal cooling
  • Compliment your workspace – curve’s modern minimal design uses a single piece of bent aluminum to fit in with your work environment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp