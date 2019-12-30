Following an up to $485 discount, ASUS’ ROG Gaming Smartphone is down to $350

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the ASUS ROG 128GB Gaming Android Smartphone for $349.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $900, right now you’ll pay $836 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $830. Today’s offer is also one of the lowest we’ve tracked to date. Centered around a six-inch Full View AMOLED display, this smartphone packs 128GB of on-board storage as well as 8GB of RAM and two SIM card slots. On the back, you’ll find a dual-camera array comprised of an 8MP wide-angle and 12MP sensors. Unique to the Asus ROG handset is a vapor-chamber cooling system and side-mounted USB-C port for pairing with various gaming accessories. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 130 customers. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look.

Use some of your savings from today’s deal to grab a clear case for the ASUS ROG smartphone for $8 at Amazon. This case features cutouts on the back that let you take advantage of the handset’s vapor-chamber cooling system and other accessories.

If you’re looking for another Android handset centered around a gaming emphasis, the original Razer Phone is still on sale for $299 (Orig. $699). Or to load up your new smartphone with apps and games, swing by our roundup that’s packed with options like DRAGON QUEST, Titan Quest, Knots 3D, and more.

ASUS ROG Gaming Smartphone features:

The ASUS ROG Phone is mobile gaming champion, built for epic performance and top-tier control. It’s power-packed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, optimized for a speedy, lag-free experience. The AMOLED screen is covered front and back with Corning Gorilla Glass, blending durability and gorgeous visuals. And with an innovative GameCool system, the CPU stays cool through fast-paced heat-heavy action games.

