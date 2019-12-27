Android app/game deals + freebies: DRAGON QUEST, Titan Quest, Knots 3D, more

Not only are we tracking an impressive number of iOS app deals today, but Google Play has a series of Android price drops live right now as well. Along with some freebies, you’ll find a solid collection of apps and games on sale down below starting from $1. Some standouts include the entire DRAGON QUEST series, Where Shadows Slumber, Knots 3D, Weather Forecast Pro, Easy Scanner Pro, and many more. You’ll find all of our top picks down below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game Deals:

DRAGON QUEST $2 (Reg. $3)

DRAGON QUEST II $3 (Reg. $4)

DRAGON QUEST III $7 (Reg. $10)

DRAGON QUEST IV $10 (Reg. $15)

DRAGON QUEST V $10 (Reg. $15)

DRAGON QUEST VI $10 (Reg. $15)

DRAGON QUEST VIII $15 (Reg. $20)

Where Shadows Slumber $1.50 (Reg. $3)

Hot Guns $1 (Reg. $1.50)

Homo Machina $2 (Reg. $4)

Mystic Vale $3 (Reg. $5.50)

Titan Quest $4 (Reg. $8)

Type:Rider $1.50 (Reg. $3)

Dark Quest 2 $2 (Reg. $3)

Vandals $2 (Reg. $5.50)

Terra Fighter 2 Pro FREE (Reg. $1)

Sigi FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Knots 3D FREE (Reg. $5)

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) FREE (Reg. $8)

Weather Forecast Pro FREE (Reg. $2)

Lucid Launcher Pro $2 (Reg. $1)

Easy Scanner Pro $2 (Reg. $8)

7 Minute Workout PRO $1 (Reg. $3)

Drink Water Reminder Pro $1 (Reg. $3)

Weather Live $1 (Reg. $2)

We also have some Android hardware deals live right now. The OG Razer Phone is on sale for $299 (Orig. $699), Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A is yours for $148 (Reg. $180+) and the TicWatch E2 is stil down at its Amazon all-time low. Hit up our Android Guide for even more.

DRAGON QUEST:

The peace of fair Alefgard has been shattered by the appearance of the nefarious master of the night known as the Dragonlord, and the Sphere of Light which for so long kept the forces of darkness in check has been stolen! It’s time for you, a young warrior through whose veins flows the blood of the legendary hero Erdrick, to set out on a quest to vanquish the Dragonlord, and save the land from darkness!

