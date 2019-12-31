Add some moisture to your dry home with this cool mist humidifier for $20

Dec. 31st 2019

$30+ $20
VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier for $19.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Regularly $40 from Amazon before selling out, third-parties have had it around $30 lately. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If your home suffers from dryer air in the winter, this is a great way to add a bit of humidity back. Homasy’s machine will run for around 24 hours before needing to be refilled. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up some humidifier tank cleaner. This kit is under $5 Prime shipped and will make sure to keep mold and more away while your home stays humidified.

For a smaller, USB-powered humidifier, we’ve got you covered. This model is just $18 Prime shipped and is great for taking with you on trips or vacations. It’ll run for up to 12 hours, giving you about 50% of the runtime as today’s lead deal.

Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier features:

  • Homasy humidifiers with unique maifan stones can further clean water to ensure that the mist output is good for human health and its cold mist brings you skin-friendly and soft mist.
  • Homasy humidifier runs at 28 dB whisper-quiet mode, let you sleep like a baby in a comfortable and quiet environment
  • With a large opening water tank, Homasy Cool mist humidifiers is super Easy to clean

